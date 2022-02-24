Wellington Management Group LLP Has $71.21 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.35% of Delek US worth $71,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

