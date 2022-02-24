Wellington Management Group LLP Has $75.51 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.32% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $75,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.