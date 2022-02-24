Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 73,218 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.71% of Ozon worth $76,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

OZON opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $67.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ozon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ozon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.