Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Equal Weight

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE ETRN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

