Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $27.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Pulmonx stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $967.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Pulmonx by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 336,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

