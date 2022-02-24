Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Welltower were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after acquiring an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

