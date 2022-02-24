WEMIX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $116.23 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00014348 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $632.99 million and $116.23 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.08 or 0.06841263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,697.93 or 0.99718486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048863 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars.

