West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson Buys 417 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson bought 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,334.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 36,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 524,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

