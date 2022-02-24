Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.66

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.66 and last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 2963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

