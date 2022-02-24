Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,306,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.55% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $44,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

