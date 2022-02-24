Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,993 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

