Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,780,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Western Union by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 745,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 137,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Western Union by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 47,419 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Western Union by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 291,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 147,538 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

