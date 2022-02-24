Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

