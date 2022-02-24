Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.75

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 328167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$326.22 million and a PE ratio of 18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$324,364.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

