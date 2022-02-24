Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,394.00

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,394 ($32.56) and last traded at GBX 2,937 ($39.94), with a volume of 149142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,026 ($41.15).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTB. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.96) to GBX 4,000 ($54.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($51.27) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,054.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,125.67.

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.