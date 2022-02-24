Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,394.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,394 ($32.56) and last traded at GBX 2,937 ($39.94), with a volume of 149142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,026 ($41.15).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTB. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.96) to GBX 4,000 ($54.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($51.27) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,054.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,125.67.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

