Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.09 and traded as high as C$9.41. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 2,749,341 shares changing hands.

WCP has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,548,038.12. Insiders purchased 67,640 shares of company stock worth $500,982 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

