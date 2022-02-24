WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.55

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $412.37 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004058 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001197 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001194 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

