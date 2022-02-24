Wild Beast Block Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,413.52 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $3,413.52 and $5.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00274267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com . Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Beast Bitcoin (WBB) is a pure scypt proof of work altcoin released in February 2015. The coin supply is limited to just over 2.5 million WBB currency units. “

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

