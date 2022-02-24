William Blair Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

MIDD opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.42. Middleby has a twelve month low of $136.82 and a twelve month high of $201.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1,118.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

