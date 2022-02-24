Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.53

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.53 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after buying an additional 75,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

