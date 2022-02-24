WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.25

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 10859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $767.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.