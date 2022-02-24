WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given New $7.65 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.25 to $7.65 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.74.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after buying an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,942,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.