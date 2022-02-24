Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target Raised to €97.65

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €95.50 ($108.52) to €97.65 ($110.97) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.43. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.