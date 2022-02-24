Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Lowered to $30.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $2,579,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

