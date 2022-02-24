Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.91 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. 11,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,702. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 336,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,197 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.