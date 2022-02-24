WOM Protocol (WOM) One Day Volume Tops $447,394.00

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $447,394.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

