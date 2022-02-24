Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.40. 297,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 144,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Worksport in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKSP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Worksport in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worksport during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Worksport during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worksport during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

