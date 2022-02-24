Wownero Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,214.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $25,214.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

