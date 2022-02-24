Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

