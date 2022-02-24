Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $55.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

