Xeno Token (XNO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.53 Million

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Xeno Token has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00108288 BTC.

Xeno Token Coin Profile

XNO is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xeno Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xeno Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.