Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 615,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 746% from the average session volume of 72,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,736,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,118,663.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 398,500 shares of company stock worth $70,999.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.