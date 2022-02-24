Xion Finance (XGT) Price Down 24.9% This Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $308,008.00 and approximately $7,589.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.90 or 0.06853330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.48 or 0.99910007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048228 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

