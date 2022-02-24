Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.11

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 431363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $123,381.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,411.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

