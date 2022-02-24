Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

XPER traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,973. Xperi has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Xperi alerts:

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,490,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Xperi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Xperi by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Xperi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Xperi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.