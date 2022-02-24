Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 34,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xperi by 92.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 114.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

