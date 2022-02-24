Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPOF stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

