XSGD (XSGD) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001932 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $187.58 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.92 or 0.06764653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,316.49 or 0.99963608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048118 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 253,321,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.