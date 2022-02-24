Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Xylem worth $46,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,749 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

