XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $219.57 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. XYO has a market capitalization of $219.57 million and $8.46 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107937 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

