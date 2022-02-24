Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Releases Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.
NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 657,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.
In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,626 shares of company stock worth $5,214,554 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
