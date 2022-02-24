Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.31. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$6.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Insiders have sold 168,463 shares of company stock valued at $909,513 over the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

