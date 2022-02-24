Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on YRI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

