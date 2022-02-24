Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Down to $34.04

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $24.90. Yandex shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 448,361 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
