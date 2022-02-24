Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Yandex stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

