Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Down 1.3%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 18,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 47,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.