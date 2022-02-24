Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Down 1.3%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 18,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 47,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yangarra Resources (YGRAF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.