Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 37,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02.
About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
