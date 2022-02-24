Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 37,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.