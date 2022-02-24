Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0928

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $281,425.83 and approximately $5,300.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.96 or 0.06853406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.20 or 0.99921845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

