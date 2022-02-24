Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.82 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $1.17 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.33 or 0.06709945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,592.78 or 1.00122445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

