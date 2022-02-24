YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Down 26.2% This Week

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. YooShi has a total market cap of $124.36 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.29 or 0.06758937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.21 or 1.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048153 BTC.

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

